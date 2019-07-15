Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $7.56 Million; Sg Capital Management Has Raised Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $11.73 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 104,545 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 157,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, down from 577,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 750,519 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares to 523,545 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability Company holds 4,600 shares. Axa invested in 294,668 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,495 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 39,751 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 198,348 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 13,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 2,990 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 348,127 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 13,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Horan Cap Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 680 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 192,929 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Connecticut-based Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.24% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $163.53 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hologic (HOLX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hologic Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HOLX vs. TCMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.