Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.18 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 844,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.71M, up from 9.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 872,136 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Stock Isnâ€™t Too Compelling Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 31.75 million shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust invested in 141,374 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Co, California-based fund reported 57,235 shares. Nadler Finance Gru, Illinois-based fund reported 13,102 shares. Bailard accumulated 28,193 shares. Farmers Trust invested in 117,918 shares. Girard invested in 84,606 shares. 471,667 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 34,403 shares. Ashford invested in 34,001 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,784 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt has 48,801 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.44% or 112,248 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt has invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested in 38.93% or 3.75M shares.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Breast Health Growth Drive Hologic’s (HOLX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hologic On Tough Cynosure Recovery, Surgery Business Risks – Benzinga” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Women Health a Top Priority Now: 3 Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.