Hologic (HOLX) Share Value Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted Holding; Pretium Res (PVG) Market Valuation Rose While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed by $21.92 Million Its Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 885,646 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 1.59 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 105.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 279,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 544,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 264,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 1.20M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas And Assoc owns 0.1% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 13,200 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 57,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,776 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership owns 885,646 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 233,597 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). King Luther Capital Management reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 875,230 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). 108,300 are held by Hbk Investments Lp. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 27,944 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 328,173 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 184,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.95M for 17.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 394,909 shares to 893,521 shares, valued at $31.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pretivm Initiates Inquiry Into Trading of Its Shares – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Get Ready for Gold’s Next Leg Up by Investing in Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX:PVG) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Takeaways From Pretium Resources’ Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pretium Resources: A Great Proxy For Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pretium Resources: Gold Surge Is An Excellent Tonic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 164,082 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 51,385 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,404 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 16,400 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mawer Investment Limited, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 432,480 shares. 14,721 were reported by Washington Commerce. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 771 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 131,388 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. 9,100 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 30.72 million shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.93M shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 170,875 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $70.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 96,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,685 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).