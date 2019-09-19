Hologic (HOLX) Market Valuation Rose While Tiverton Asset Management Cut by $362,182 Its Position; As Morningstar (MORN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed by $830,304 Its Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 28,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 34,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 9,478 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 06/03/2018 – PitchBook Promotes Patrick Ross to VP of Finance; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 03/04/2018 – Morningstar Credit Ratings Mall Monitor Finds 2012 Mall-Backed Loans Are Thriving but May Face Incoming Maturity Headwinds; 24/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD BKL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$124.00 FROM A$121.00; RATING HOLD; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Morningstar Japan 4765.T -2017/18 group results; 12/04/2018 – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD IAG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.3 FROM A$7.0; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 7,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 3,565 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171,000, down from 11,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 611,234 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 22,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 32,255 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 299,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 2,487 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 0% or 4,136 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 148,579 shares. 21,463 were reported by Welch And Forbes Limited. Next Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Cibc Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 1,919 were reported by Eqis Mngmt. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 78 shares stake.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,000 shares to 344,605 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 34,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,708 shares to 57,063 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR) by 30,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based John G Ullman & Assocs has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 166,360 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 37,365 shares. 19,534 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested in 14,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Contravisory Mngmt reported 7,711 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 84,110 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 5,769 shares stake. Hartford Invest invested in 0.04% or 29,736 shares. Northern holds 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 3.25 million shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 10,822 are held by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 10,344 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).