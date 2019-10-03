Hologic (HOLX) Holder Parsec Financial Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.12 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 77.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 85,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 24,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 110,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 929,015 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.44 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 4.69 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 18,269 shares to 25,811 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG) by 5,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.73 million for 18.68 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Davis R M holds 206,946 shares. 815 were accumulated by Kistler. Parkside Finance Natl Bank Trust holds 0% or 101 shares. 130,475 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Co Lp. Bb&T stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.04% or 442,803 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 907,725 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 135,653 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Division owns 0.04% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 28,269 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 19,534 shares. Stifel holds 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 18,918 shares. Cutter And Communications Brokerage accumulated 9,255 shares. Bb&T holds 0.1% or 118,529 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $302.94 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, August 5 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 837,740 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.