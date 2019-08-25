Hologic (HOLX) Holder Parnassus Investments Increased Position by $4.84 Million as Stock Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Maintains Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 100,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 15.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.00 million, up from 15.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 1.52 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor takes 50% stake in Argentina offshore block from YPF – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Producer Central Puerto May Offer Real Opportunity Amid Argentinian Chaos – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Barrick Gold, CannTrust Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hologic (HOLX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups ’19 Revenue View – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medical Products’ Earnings Roster for Jul 31: MCK, HOLX & More – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 142,977 shares to 3.93 million shares, valued at $111.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 71,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

