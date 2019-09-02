Hologic (HOLX) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Holding by $10.15 Billion as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 142,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.16M, down from 195,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 209,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 340,444 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 billion, down from 550,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America stated it has 771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 1.35 million shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt reported 38,330 shares. 101,586 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Cibc World reported 64,102 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc has 4,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Principal Group reported 394,218 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated accumulated 4,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 78,822 were reported by Amp. 52,098 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.11% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 123,223 shares.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $170.51 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

