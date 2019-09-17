Hologic (HOLX) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Hartford Financial Management Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $588,000; Shares Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 119.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 1.67 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 742 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 339,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31B, down from 340,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 1.06M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75M for 19.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idw Media by 24,227 shares to 96,949 shares, valued at $1.79 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 429,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest invested in 0% or 214 shares. Century Cos has 3.18 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0.02% or 562,132 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 159,375 shares. Jnba Advisors has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 100 shares. 552,531 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd owns 384,609 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 25,006 shares. Citigroup has 811,720 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 619,027 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 30 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 222,022 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 40,091 shares. Westpac Bk has 134,761 shares. 8,544 are held by First Republic Management.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

