Hologic (HOLX) Holder Greenleaf Trust Cut Position by $4.83 Million as Share Value Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Family Management Boosted Stake by $473,263

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 28,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 23,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Walmart at ‘AA’/’F1+’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Walmart tops estimates, online sales jump 33%; 12/05/2018 – Walmart may launch IPO for India’s Flipkart in as early as four years; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WALMART’S Aa2 L-T & PRIME-1 SHORT-TERM RATINGS; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 95.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 100,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 105,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 1.38 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 111,946 shares to 265,259 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa Adr by 22,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 88,098 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 1.94 million shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Sterling Capital Llc reported 1.35M shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 2.12 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc has 10,495 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 396,927 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 118 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 71,525 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 98 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.07% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 2,080 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 56,554 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 198,348 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher (TMO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Lifts Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hologic’s Cynosure Division Expands Body Contouring Portfolio with TempSure® Firm for Tissue Heating and Cellulite Treatments and SculpSure® Petite Mask for Submental Fat Reduction – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Hologic’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins reported 106,142 shares stake. Wheatland Advsrs holds 11,622 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation reported 36,261 shares. Sageworth has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stack Financial Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 321,684 shares. Hodges Capital Management owns 48,740 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments, a Korea-based fund reported 106,274 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.56% or 2.16 million shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 8,696 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% or 44,625 shares. First State Bank stated it has 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 2,350 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.05% or 34,283 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc holds 15,050 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,898 shares to 27,301 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 35,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,524 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.