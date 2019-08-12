Hologic (HOLX) Holder Davis R M Has Decreased Its Stake by $12.38 Million; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Fedex (FDX) Position by $437,477 as Shares Declined

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 8,033 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.27 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 42.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 257,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 346,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77M, down from 604,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 869,854 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 11,954 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation stated it has 30,719 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 379,636 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp invested in 0% or 13,349 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Chevy Chase holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 223,354 shares. 1832 Asset Management L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,924 shares. 18,566 are held by Voloridge Inv Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 52,098 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Horan Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 680 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 15.64 million shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co reported 36,900 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 137,750 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4,128 shares to 452,629 shares, valued at $47.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank invested 1.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Live Your Vision Limited Com owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com holds 3,350 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Whittier Comm invested in 0.03% or 5,052 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,491 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 11,165 were accumulated by Amer Research & Management. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 6,805 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 59,362 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 11,112 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 2,873 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fincl Consulate Incorporated reported 1,253 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 20,342 shares.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.59M for 12.67 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,672 shares to 13,766 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.