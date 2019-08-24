Hologic Com (HOLX) Valuation Rose While Cibc World Markets Cut by $1.12 Million Its Holding; Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Imax (IMAX) Boosted by $3.70 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc Com (HOLX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 23,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 64,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 87,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 1.52 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 168,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 803,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, up from 634,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 224,665 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,700 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 42,406 were accumulated by At National Bank & Trust. State Street invested in 0.04% or 11.43 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 6,623 shares. Adage Cap Grp Ltd invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Dnb Asset As reported 31,828 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 16,995 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 992,551 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 991,702 shares. 231 were reported by Whittier. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.09% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 1.03M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.08% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lc reported 0.12% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 846,291 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $66.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 3,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).