Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.71 N/A 2.09 8.29 Belden Inc. 56 0.81 N/A 3.62 12.57

Table 1 demonstrates Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Belden Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Belden Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4%

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Belden Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Its rival Belden Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Belden Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Belden Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s upside potential is 42.33% at a $23 consensus target price. Competitively Belden Inc. has an average target price of $57, with potential upside of 25.77%. The data provided earlier shows that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. appears more favorable than Belden Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Belden Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% are Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Belden Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Belden Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Belden Inc. beats Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.