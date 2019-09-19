Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Since Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.71 N/A 2.09 8.29 A. O. Smith Corporation 48 2.60 N/A 2.54 17.90

Demonstrates Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and A. O. Smith Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. A. O. Smith Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of A. O. Smith Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A. O. Smith Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and A. O. Smith Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has an average target price of $23, and a 42.50% upside potential. Competitively A. O. Smith Corporation has an average target price of $62, with potential upside of 27.05%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. seems more appealing than A. O. Smith Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of A. O. Smith Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% are Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of A. O. Smith Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has -1.26% weaker performance while A. O. Smith Corporation has 6.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors A. O. Smith Corporation beats Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.