Hollysys Automation Technologies LTD (HOLI) Shareholder Davis Selected Advisers Upped Its Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Its Position in Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) by $17.36 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 81,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.74 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.23 million, up from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 73,525 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 12.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 90.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 267,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45M, up from 293,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) by 136,377 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $197.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,989 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 118,600 shares to 566,000 shares, valued at $42.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 416,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.