Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Reaches $16.03 52 Week Low; Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.55 target or 3.00% below today’s $16.03 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $967.28M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $15.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.02M less. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 203,573 shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c

Among 4 analysts covering Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Merlin Entertainments PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Berenberg. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Performer” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MERL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Neutral” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of MERL in report on Monday, July 1 with “Hold” rating. HSBC downgraded Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) rating on Monday, May 20. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and GBX 315 target. Berenberg downgraded Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Berenberg has “Sell” rating and GBX 315 target. The stock of Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by UBS. See Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 455.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 460.00 Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 375.00 New Target: GBX 455.00 Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 315.00 New Target: GBX 435.00 Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 New Target: GBX 455.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 370.00 New Target: GBX 380.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 454.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.61 billion GBP. The firm operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Shreks Adventure London brands. It has a 20.02 P/E ratio. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brand names.

The stock decreased 0.44% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 450.5. About 2.53M shares traded. Merlin Entertainments plc (LON:MERL) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HOLI’s profit will be $33.79 million for 7.16 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.