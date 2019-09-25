Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Is At $14.89 Formed Wedge; Shorts at CROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVT. TR UNIT CANAD (CROMF) Raised By 78.02%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) formed wedge down with $14.15 target or 5.00% below today’s $14.89 share price. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has $898.19M valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 37,066 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

CROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVT. TR UNIT CANAD (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had an increase of 78.02% in short interest. CROMF’s SI was 82,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 78.02% from 46,400 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 165 days are for CROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVT. TR UNIT CANAD (OTCMKTS:CROMF)’s short sellers to cover CROMF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 100 shares traded. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties in Atlantic Canada. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The firm invests in retail, office, and mixed-use properties.