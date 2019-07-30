Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. HOLI’s profit would be $33.79 million giving it 7.83 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 21.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 150,443 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc acquired 8,325 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 95,075 shares with $4.91 million value, up from 86,750 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $40.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 1.16M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People??s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Hp Inc stake by 100,550 shares to 290,716 valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 87,000 shares and now owns 820,571 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has 430,617 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 8,050 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 262,580 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.37% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 29,916 were reported by Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.73% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Glenmede Na holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 967,337 shares. 26,700 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bank. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 407,904 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.26 million shares. First Dallas Secs Inc has 0.73% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 448 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.