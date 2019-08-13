Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cimpress has $100 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -26.14% below currents $118.47 stock price. Cimpress had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Aegis Capital given on Monday, March 11. See Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Aegis Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $110 New Target: $75 Upgrade

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. HOLI’s profit would be $33.79 million giving it 7.18 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 21.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 169,650 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c

The stock increased 1.62% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 185,765 shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has declined 32.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMPR News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cimpress N.V. Outlk To Neg From Stbl, Rtgs Afrmd; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 05/04/2018 CHARLIE JINAN CHEN CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT IN BOSTON WITH SECURITIES FRAUD; 04/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Massachusetts restaurant owner arrested on insider trading charges; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q REV. $636.1M, EST. $615.7M; 15/05/2018 – Cimpress Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cimpress’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Outlook To Negative; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in Cimpress; 07/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based firm in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. It has a 39.49 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People??s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $970.90 million. The firm offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands.

