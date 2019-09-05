Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position; Wildcat Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Costar Group (CSGP) by $1.14 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 153,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 938,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 32,283 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $614.15. About 189,792 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 62,206 shares to 232,693 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 623 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co accumulated 700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp holds 6,800 shares. Da Davidson Com stated it has 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 62,496 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Panagora Asset Management reported 12,670 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 0.09% or 1,253 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 125,031 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 16,717 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. De Burlo stated it has 1.52% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 1,596 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Tech. Rmb Management Ltd Company invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

