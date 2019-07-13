Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted Stake by $936,174

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 64,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 117,010 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 12.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,733 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 147,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too

More notable recent Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Fell More Than 26% Tuesday Morning – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HollySys Automation Technologies (HOLI): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on June 13, 2014 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : TTWO, STE, BILI, MIME, LM, HOLI, KRNT, CRMD, NVGS, GAIN, IMMR, CEPU – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7.05 million shares to 7.06 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 37,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Gso Flting Rte Fu (BSL).

Analysts await Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HOLI’s profit will be $33.78M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares to 1,974 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VFH).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.