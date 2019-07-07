Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Raised Position; Chicago Equity Partners Upped Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position by $901,650 as Stock Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 188.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 116,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,375 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 61,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 369,848 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 12.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 109.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 30,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 27,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 313,308 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth owns 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 436 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 218 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Company invested in 13,621 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 78,600 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 124,311 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 3 shares. 670 are owned by Loomis Sayles & L P. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 18,956 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 50,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.05% or 198,096 shares. 45,819 are held by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 34,307 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 21,866 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,447 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 21,650 shares to 47,015 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 44,411 shares to 62,562 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 870,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,990 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

