Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Holder Btc Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; As T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jensen Investment Management Lowered Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 32,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 36,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.02M shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.7% Position in Aptiv; 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 22/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Tops Industry Benchmarks on Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular; 20/04/2018 – DJ T Rowe Price Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROW); 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 179.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 19,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 30,014 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, up from 10,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 246,482 shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,703 shares to 57,111 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,547 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 444,765 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $202.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,637 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

