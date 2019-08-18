Hollysys Automat (HOLI) Share Price Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Position by $307,100; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut by $98.18 Million Its Stake

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Hollysys Automat (HOLI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 148,711 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 164,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Hollysys Automat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.28% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 347,984 shares traded or 71.37% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video)

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) by 87,220 shares to 92,504 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 105,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT).

More notable recent Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : TTWO, STE, BILI, MIME, LM, HOLI, KRNT, CRMD, NVGS, GAIN, IMMR, CEPU – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Fell More Than 26% Tuesday Morning – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx Will End Ground Shipments Of Amazon Packages – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Wafra has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin has 1.25 million shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 317 shares. The New York-based Md Sass Service Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldstein Munger And, a California-based fund reported 301 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 117,184 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,447 shares. C V Starr Communications has 1,500 shares. Clough Partners LP has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,500 shares. Jabodon Pt Communications reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Liability holds 0.81% or 4,227 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assoc accumulated 278 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 29,020 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 1.05M shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $117.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.