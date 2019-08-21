Hollyfrontier (HFC) Valuation Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $2.34 Million; Mai Wealth Advisors Maintains Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 392.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 29,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 37,519 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.87. About 281,167 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 47,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 52,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 100,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 884,250 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 52,076 shares to 185,720 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 217,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Management LP owns 52,800 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 263,599 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 0.18% or 446,916 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 17,197 shares. Smith Graham LP has 0.58% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 107,810 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.10 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 28,000 shares. 5,399 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc. Rhumbline Advisers has 241,107 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs has 0.22% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 97,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 64,715 shares. Ftb Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 67,870 shares to 9,579 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).