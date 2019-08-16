HollyFrontier (HFC) to pay $0.33 on Sep 4, 2019; Nordea Investment Management Ab Cut Its Echostar (SATS) Position

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) is expected to pay $0.33 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:HFC) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. HollyFrontier Corp’s current price of $43.86 translates into 0.75% yield. HollyFrontier Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 2.59 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Echostar (SATS) stake by 9.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 28,100 shares as Echostar (SATS)’s stock rose 13.80%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 253,300 shares with $9.23M value, down from 281,400 last quarter. Echostar now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 414,072 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Square stake by 52,423 shares to 63,704 valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Welbilt stake by 123,738 shares and now owns 1.39 million shares. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallace Cap Mngmt Inc reported 227,726 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 407,289 shares. Geode Capital Llc reported 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 162,898 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 295,980 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 21,080 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 755,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Legal General Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Whittier holds 29 shares. Indaba Management Lp holds 5.05% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 679,119 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Destination Wealth owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 115,147 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 28,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EchoStar has $6200 highest and $59 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 56.61% above currents $38.63 stock price. EchoStar had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of SATS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 21 with “Strong Buy”.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. Shares for $124,300 were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN.

Among 7 analysts covering Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Hollyfrontier Corp has $83 highest and $45 lowest target. $62.86’s average target is 43.32% above currents $43.86 stock price. Hollyfrontier Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of HFC in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Sell” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of HFC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. Cowen & Co maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 8 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital holds 143,243 shares. Walleye Trading Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,197 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.1% or 26,277 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 47,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 460 shares. Central Bank & Tru has invested 0.39% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.05% or 3.50M shares. Bowling Management Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 43,540 shares. Citadel Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 293,963 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kemnay Advisory Ser stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0.08% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 11,287 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.22 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

