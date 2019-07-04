Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Declined While Twin Tree Management LP Cut Stake; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Trimmed by $1.55 Million Its Position

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 93.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 101,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,898 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 108,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 994,351 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 49,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,639 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 237,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371,014 are held by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 389,091 shares. Beacon Gp holds 0.72% or 1.43M shares. Grimes And invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colony Grp Limited holds 97,265 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 17,085 are held by Chemung Canal Trust Company. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt owns 84,989 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.41% or 2.11M shares. Howland Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,831 shares. Tru Invest Advsr reported 30,620 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 72,989 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 49,910 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 75,764 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.88% or 22.70M shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc invested in 61,527 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,149 shares to 384,475 shares, valued at $33.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.44 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (Put) (NYSE:UA) by 432,300 shares to 565,200 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (Put) (NYSE:FRC) by 91,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (Put) (NYSE:PKG).