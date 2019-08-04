Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shares Rose While Tctc Holdings Has Lowered Stake by $1.34 Million; Presima Position in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 12.54M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617.60 million, down from 12.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.53 million shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 439,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.26 million, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $205.76. About 856,086 shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.07% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce invested in 139,942 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 99,771 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Adage Capital Prtnrs Llc invested in 173,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested in 2,430 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 929,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,068 are owned by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 440 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 0.27% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Citigroup holds 193,179 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Llc accumulated 0.37% or 3,783 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Company reported 261 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 105,377 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 31,614 shares. North Star Management holds 0% or 465 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 34,868 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 13,361 shares. Luminus Lc holds 0.25% or 233,587 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 322,706 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 93,543 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 23,273 are owned by Pitcairn. Mackenzie Fincl owns 304,067 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 176,725 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 28,369 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 1 shares. 128,512 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Holding.