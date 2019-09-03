Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised Position by $7.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.35 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has invested 0.12% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.05% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct holds 2,801 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. South Dakota Investment Council owns 15,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 2,730 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 33,108 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 1.2% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 5,927 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Llc. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 200 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 284,269 shares. Stifel reported 39,999 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta (MLM) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares to 169,377 shares, valued at $19.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,600 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 8 shares. United Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 211,825 shares. Sterling Lc invested in 69,946 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 76,476 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 288,701 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 80,982 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.09% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 6,000 shares. Axa holds 0% or 20,553 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Bancshares And has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 43 shares. Nomura Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 61,252 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 47,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 413,804 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares to 164,798 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,610 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.