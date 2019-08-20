Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Rose While Corecommodity Management Has Cut Position by $330,113; As Cott Que (COT) Share Price Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Position by $1.58 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 1.82 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 785,974 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Eagle Asset holds 845,806 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc invested in 32,653 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 4.05 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% or 552,139 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.38M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 1.56 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mngmt Ltd Com reported 392,500 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 66 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 211,600 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 25,024 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 350,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 1,580 shares. Prudential Pcl invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cibc World Markets accumulated 485,119 shares.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Shares for $764,701 were bought by Hinson Charles R.. Harrington Thomas had bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004 on Tuesday, February 26.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 189,530 shares to 239,977 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 75,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,394 are owned by Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc). Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Moreover, Parkside Bancshares And Tru has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 43 shares. Signaturefd has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 9,185 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 67,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,979 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Dubuque Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 63,609 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A invested in 164 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 241,987 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 23,353 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).