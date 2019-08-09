HollyFrontier (HFC) Reaches $49.17 After 6.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Are Bullish BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Last Week

The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 969,627 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13FThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $8.40B company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $46.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HFC worth $503.82M less.

Among 4 analysts covering BP PLC (LON:BP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP PLC had 30 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, May 2. HSBC maintained BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) rating on Wednesday, April 10. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 650 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, August 6. See BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 700.00 New Target: GBX 710.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 605.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 655.00 Maintain

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 101.72 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave BP plc (LON:BP.)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BP (LON:BP.) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Dire Results and Forecasts Send Markets Tumbling – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BP (LON:BP.) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

It closed at GBX 502.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 01/05/2018 – BP’S LOONEY, OTHER ENERGY EXPERTS SPEAK AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – BP Appoints WPP as Its Preferred Global Partner; 01/05/2018 – “Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel â€¦ I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy,” Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday; 13/04/2018 – Italy’s Eni defies sceptics, may up stake in nuclear fusion project; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production; 01/05/2018 – BP Raises Possibility of Dividend Boost as Debt Poised to Fall; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL DEMAND PLATEAU, NOT PEAK OIL DEMAND; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 142,121 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 7,046 shares. 126 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Llc. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 15,283 are owned by M&T State Bank. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 293,963 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 73,156 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.23% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 9,790 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Voloridge Invest Limited Com owns 123,932 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.1% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Crawford Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 6,805 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 20,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt reported 13,913 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HollyFrontier had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of HFC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”.