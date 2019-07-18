Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding Held by Mount Lucas Management Lp; Holder Scholtz & Company Has Upped Dollar General (DG) Holding

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 757,634 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 1.43 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 456,594 shares to 509,409 shares, valued at $54.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

