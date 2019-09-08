Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Midas Management Boosted Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) by 171.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 647,300 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC acquires 9 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST CHAIRMAN DEFENDS ANCHORS’ SEGMENTS: NYT; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to sell TV stations as part of Tribune acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ may be close to clearing $6.6B Sinclair-Tribune merger; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.98M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 0.07% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 36,894 shares. Midas Management has invested 1.56% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 201 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 875,013 shares. First Lp holds 82,776 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 789,101 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 112,972 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors accumulated 31,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 130,850 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 103,529 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 371,606 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,679 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.01% or 6,984 shares. Natixis owns 165,237 shares. 91,042 were reported by Sei Investments. Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 2.85 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 45,300 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 180,153 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability holds 51,500 shares. Northern Trust has 2.83 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 64,715 shares. Barclays Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 519,786 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 19,268 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 673,284 shares.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $208.50M for 8.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.