Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Position; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreased Its Holding by $6.64 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 75,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.33 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 158,750 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 85,571 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $218.67 million for 8.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 76,476 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp has 12,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 673,284 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 14.66 million shares. Bokf Na invested in 27,136 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp holds 1.3% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 159,728 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.17% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 23,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,413 shares. 325,924 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 203,196 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.16% or 7,209 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 6,869 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.98M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.