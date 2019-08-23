Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Boosted Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Raised Stake by $7.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 1.68M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 231,153 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.12% or 5,406 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 8,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 0.2% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 69,946 shares. 639,936 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 124,196 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.40M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corporation reported 19,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Inc owns 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 131,986 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 28,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tompkins Fin Corporation owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 102,306 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier: All Greased Up And Ready To Ride At 7.8x TTM P/E – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares to 484,313 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).