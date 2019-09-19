Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Stake; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Lowered by $798,000 Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 9.54 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 4,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 21,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 498,246 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.69 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 176,823 shares to 322,982 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.02 million shares. Cap World Investors has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 209,911 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 33,027 shares. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 21,125 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has 121,203 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 13.93M shares stake. Ipswich Invest Mngmt stated it has 11,490 shares. Shelton Cap holds 118,379 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Kessler Invest Group Lc accumulated 42,120 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Company has 126 shares. First Manhattan Com invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Snow Cap Mngmt Lp owns 30,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Next Grp Incorporated owns 5,623 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,325 shares to 13,526 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 3,647 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 1,430 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt Company has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 10,680 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.19% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 189,725 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 847 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 47,373 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1.17 million shares. Caxton Assocs LP owns 29,750 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Profund Ltd owns 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 6,387 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 23,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Lc holds 111,090 shares. New York-based Art Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 6,000 shares.