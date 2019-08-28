Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Position by $330,113; Putnam Investments Stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 307,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 601,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 908,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 6.15M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 25/05/2018 – OXCT: Deutsche Bank AG: Buyback of Securities; 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO REVIEW TRADING, U.S. OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL IGO.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK UPGRADES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$4.40 FROM A$4.10; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AGM REJECTS MOTION TO REMOVE ACHLEITNER W/ 90.95%; 23/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK MAY ANNOUNCE DECISION AS EARLY AS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 25/05/2018 – 82DC: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 17LK: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank chief acts to curb handover talk; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank 1Q Rev EUR6.98B

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 2.56M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 49,064 shares to 60,247 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 38,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 23,400 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Salem Invest Counselors has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). M&T Bancorporation Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc has 21,114 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 19,073 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 5,722 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 159,728 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 80,600 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ima Wealth accumulated 2,183 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 65 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.