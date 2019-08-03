Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Chemical Bank Lifted Its Stake by $338,100 as Stock Price Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $3.77 Million

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.53M shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 27,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 342,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 315,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 0.42% or 50,300 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.74% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Creative Planning has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 20,587 shares. 21,672 were accumulated by First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Services. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Rockland reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Fruth Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 89,370 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.04% or 2.47M shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada accumulated 102 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,300 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.13 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,648 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,407 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4,256 shares to 5,286 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 74,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,663 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc Com (NYSE:CLGX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

