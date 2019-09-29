HollyFrontier (HFC) Analysts See $1.36 EPS; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position By $3.40 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 49.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 17,710 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 18,215 shares with $3.52 million value, down from 35,925 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS MAY COVER ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS OF APPS’; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers – FB; 11/04/2018 – Congressional Hearing on Facebook Turns Up Heat on Mark Zuckerberg; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 29/03/2018 – NY AG TO DISCUSS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ON CALL 11AM ET

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report $1.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 31.31% from last quarter's $1.98 EPS. HFC's profit would be $223.82 million giving it 9.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $2.18 EPS previously, HollyFrontier Corporation's analysts see -37.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.78 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.82 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN had bought 2,500 shares worth $124,300 on Monday, August 5.

Among 5 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52’s average target is -2.95% below currents $53.58 stock price. HollyFrontier had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HFC in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 81,270 shares to 115,335 valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 612,003 shares and now owns 946,120 shares. Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) was raised too.