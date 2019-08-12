HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) and Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). The two are both Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HollyFrontier Corporation 48 0.47 N/A 6.10 8.16 Sprague Resources LP 18 0.11 N/A 1.35 13.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sprague Resources LP has lower revenue and earnings than HollyFrontier Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. HollyFrontier Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprague Resources LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) and Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4% Sprague Resources LP 0.00% 21.4% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

HollyFrontier Corporation has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sprague Resources LP on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HollyFrontier Corporation is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Sprague Resources LP is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. HollyFrontier Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sprague Resources LP.

Analyst Recommendations

HollyFrontier Corporation and Sprague Resources LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HollyFrontier Corporation 2 4 1 2.14 Sprague Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of HollyFrontier Corporation is $62.86, with potential upside of 29.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HollyFrontier Corporation and Sprague Resources LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 17.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of HollyFrontier Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Sprague Resources LP has 59.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HollyFrontier Corporation 0.53% 8.31% 4.21% -10.97% -33.56% -2.64% Sprague Resources LP 4.13% 1.8% -4.8% 3.38% -26.32% 28.64%

For the past year HollyFrontier Corporation has -2.64% weaker performance while Sprague Resources LP has 28.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors HollyFrontier Corporation beats Sprague Resources LP.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers. This segmentÂ’s wholesale customers consist of approximately 1,100 home heating oil retailers, and diesel fuel and gasoline resellers; and commercial customers include federal and state agencies, municipalities, regional transit authorities, large industrial companies, real estate management companies, hospitals, educational institutions, and asphalt paving companies. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells, and distributes natural gas to approximately 15,000 commercial and industrial customer locations across 13 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Materials Handling segment offloads, stores, and prepares for delivery of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, residual fuel, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp, and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment engages in the marketing and distribution of coal; commercial trucking; and heating equipment service activities. The company owns and/or operates a network of 19 refined products and materials handling terminals located throughout the Northeast United States and Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of approximately 14.1 million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as approximately 2.0 million square feet of materials handling capacity. Sprague Resources LP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.