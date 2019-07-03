HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Comparison side by side

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HollyFrontier Corporation 49 0.45 N/A 6.10 7.16 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 11 0.00 N/A 0.27 19.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HollyFrontier Corporation and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HollyFrontier Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has HollyFrontier Corporation and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.4% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

HollyFrontier Corporation has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HollyFrontier Corporation are 2 and 1. Competitively, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has 2.6 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HollyFrontier Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HollyFrontier Corporation and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HollyFrontier Corporation 2 6 1 2.11 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

HollyFrontier Corporation has a 37.70% upside potential and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HollyFrontier Corporation and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 4.7% respectively. 0.3% are HollyFrontier Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.8% are Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HollyFrontier Corporation -0.02% -9.86% -22.18% -32.44% -36.69% -14.5% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -4.17% -8.64% -27.63% -2.58% -30.49% -21.86%

For the past year HollyFrontier Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Summary

HollyFrontier Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.