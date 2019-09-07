HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HollyFrontier Corporation 47 0.44 N/A 6.10 8.16 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 42 0.00 N/A 7.17 4.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HollyFrontier Corporation and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to HollyFrontier Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. HollyFrontier Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta means HollyFrontier Corporation’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HollyFrontier Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HollyFrontier Corporation and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HollyFrontier Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

HollyFrontier Corporation’s upside potential is 8.96% at a $53 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HollyFrontier Corporation and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 5.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of HollyFrontier Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HollyFrontier Corporation 0.53% 8.31% 4.21% -10.97% -33.56% -2.64% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91%

For the past year HollyFrontier Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Summary

HollyFrontier Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.