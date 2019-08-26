HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Comparing side by side

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HollyFrontier Corporation 48 0.41 N/A 6.10 8.16 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 20 0.25 N/A 1.66 13.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HollyFrontier Corporation and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than HollyFrontier Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

HollyFrontier Corporation has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HollyFrontier Corporation are 2 and 1. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has 1 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HollyFrontier Corporation and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HollyFrontier Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HollyFrontier Corporation has a consensus target price of $53, and a 20.78% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HollyFrontier Corporation and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 87.2%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 1.3% are Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HollyFrontier Corporation 0.53% 8.31% 4.21% -10.97% -33.56% -2.64% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62%

For the past year HollyFrontier Corporation has -2.64% weaker performance while Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

HollyFrontier Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.