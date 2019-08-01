HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HollyFrontier Corporation has 89.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand HollyFrontier Corporation has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have HollyFrontier Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.10% 9.40% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting HollyFrontier Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HollyFrontier Corporation N/A 49 8.16 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

HollyFrontier Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HollyFrontier Corporation 2 5 1 2.13 Industry Average 1.50 1.82 2.45 2.49

With consensus price target of $62.86, HollyFrontier Corporation has a potential upside of 26.30%. The rivals have a potential upside of 49.37%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that HollyFrontier Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HollyFrontier Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HollyFrontier Corporation 0.53% 8.31% 4.21% -10.97% -33.56% -2.64% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year HollyFrontier Corporation has -2.64% weaker performance while HollyFrontier Corporation’s rivals have 42.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HollyFrontier Corporation are 2 and 1. Competitively, HollyFrontier Corporation’s rivals have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HollyFrontier Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

HollyFrontier Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, HollyFrontier Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HollyFrontier Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HollyFrontier Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors HollyFrontier Corporation.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.