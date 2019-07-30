Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Market Valuation Declined While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut by $425,859 Its Holding; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.49 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,798 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 17,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 1.10M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 56,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 858,688 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.57 million, down from 915,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.28M shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 15.17% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $285.19 million for 7.42 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 209.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.