Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Holder Signaturefd Has Lifted Stake

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2102% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 7,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.31 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 34,816 shares to 54,460 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 235,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,183 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 43.87 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Lp reported 14,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 50,294 shares. 8,175 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.27% or 58,413 shares in its portfolio. Valueworks Limited Liability Corp owns 36,024 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,745 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.76% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ameriprise Financial owns 785,239 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And reported 1.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Capital Group Incorporated reported 2,066 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 26.27M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,639 shares. 3,854 are held by Texas Yale Cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 22,379 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 47,734 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Rampart Inv Ltd Com has 9,021 shares. Asset Management One Communication, Japan-based fund reported 78,071 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc accumulated 0.01% or 13,361 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 69,946 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 26,907 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 13,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 15,263 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 32,331 shares. Smithfield accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gp invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Wellington Gp Llp has 90,944 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 920,618 shares.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5,200 shares to 10,895 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,811 shares, and has risen its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).