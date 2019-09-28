Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Shareholder Bollard Group Has Upped Its Holding by $561,897; Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Novo (NVO) by $2.09 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 40,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 18,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 59,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.32 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners Lp (HEP) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 20,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The hedge fund held 297,434 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 million, up from 276,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 225,292 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 03/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – FDA OK HAS BOXED WARNING ON POST TREATMENT HEP B EXACERBATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team…; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 08/03/2018 MASTER DRILLING SEES FY HEPS 146.6C-167.6C VS 210C Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase; 21/03/2018 – Opioid epidemic leads to new threat: Hep C infection and deaths

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Corp reported 26,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 297,434 are owned by Bollard Limited Liability. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 136,545 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Next Financial Gp Inc invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Hightower Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 222,973 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.6% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has 7,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Co owns 35,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership owns 225,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 1.49M shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 22,381 shares to 55,971 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 36,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,707 shares, and cut its stake in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (NYSE:WBK).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 3,868 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

