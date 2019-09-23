Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Panagora Asset Management Cut Its Chimerix (CMRX) Holding by $635,068

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 158,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 123,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 282,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 200,811 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 16,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 112,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 129,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 294,580 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 11/05/2018 – HUGE GROUP SEES FY EPS, HEPS 43.40C-48.66C; 18/04/2018 – Holly Duran Real Estate Partners Moves to Landmark CBOT Building; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 27/03/2018 – HOLLY FUTURES CO LTD – BOARD PROPOSED CASH FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project; 19/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 19, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Adjourns in Memory of Nancy McFadden; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Gupta: Hep A outbreak should be taken seriously but not time to panic; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Net $46.2M; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team…

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. Sherman Michael A. also bought $104,316 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) on Monday, May 20. DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800 worth of stock.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.25 million shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $69.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 19,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chimerix (CMRX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Again, Durham pharma loses a drug development partner – Triangle Business Journal” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chimerix Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Strategy Update – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 31,920 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 209,695 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 304,712 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 212,353 are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 20,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 507,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Acuta Ptnrs Llc reported 280,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 2,751 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 306 shares or 0% of the stock. Opaleye reported 1.47M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 15,563 shares. Qs has invested 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier tops Q4 earnings view as refinery margins surge – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Presents At Wells Fargo Securities 17th Annual Midstream And Utility Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 4,000 shares to 6,075 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Com Com (NYSE:AOS) by 15,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).