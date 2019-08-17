Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.53 N/A 1.74 16.70 Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.41 N/A 1.85 7.83

Table 1 highlights Holly Energy Partners L.P. and Green Plains Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Green Plains Partners LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Holly Energy Partners L.P. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Green Plains Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7% Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Green Plains Partners LP’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Green Plains Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Plains Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Holly Energy Partners L.P. and Green Plains Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Holly Energy Partners L.P. has a 1.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28. Green Plains Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 26.96% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Green Plains Partners LP seems more appealing than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.3% of Green Plains Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96% Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48%

For the past year Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Green Plains Partners LP.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Green Plains Partners LP on 7 of the 12 factors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.