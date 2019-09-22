Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Reaches $24.99 52-Week Low; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased By $2.57 Million Its Nisource (NI) Holding

The stock of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) hit a new 52-week low and has $22.99 target or 8.00% below today’s $24.99 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.64B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $22.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $210.80M less. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 2.20M shares traded or 589.37% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Holly Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEP); 27/03/2018 – HOLLY FUTURES CO LTD – BOARD PROPOSED CASH FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 27/05/2018 – Holly Shulman, Jonathan Tuzman; 08/03/2018 MASTER DRILLING SEES FY HEPS 146.6C-167.6C VS 210C Y/Y; 20/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 23/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 23, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell on the Armenian Genocide anniversary; 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 19/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS – COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 91,673 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.51M shares with $43.57 million value, up from 1.42M last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $11.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 2.07 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 71,953 shares. Rbo And Company Lc, a California-based fund reported 301,617 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd invested in 0.16% or 5.56M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,368 shares. Victory Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Nomura Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 70,678 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc holds 9,175 shares. 8,308 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. 709,897 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Company. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 5,391 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 3,400 shares to 38,471 valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 11,458 shares and now owns 306,241 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was reduced too.

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.45 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.