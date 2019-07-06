Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Shorts at Mongodb – Class A (MDB) Lowered By 1.01%

Mongodb Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDB) had a decrease of 1.01% in short interest. MDB’s SI was 6.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.01% from 6.61M shares previously. With 713,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Mongodb Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDB)’s short sellers to cover MDB’s short positions. The SI to Mongodb Inc – Class A’s float is 22.66%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $155.9. About 994,126 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 219.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 215.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 16/04/2018 – ‘Undisciplined’ MongoDB Insiders Might Sell in First Opportunity; 27/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 16.25 PCT IN MONGODB INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dicks Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures; 29/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 16.05 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Rev $45.5M-$46.5M; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M; 10/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MONGODB’S BOARD CONCERNING POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATIONS AND STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Rev $45M

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. HEP’s profit would be $44.29 million giving it 16.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 50,052 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.42% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 04/04/2018 – BHEL COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 04/04/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley; 18/04/2018 – Holly Duran Real Estate Partners Moves to Landmark CBOT Building; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Net $46.2M; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M; 27/03/2018 – HOLLY FUTURES CO LTD – BOARD PROPOSED CASH FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 17/04/2018 – People: Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.57 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

More notable recent MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "MongoDB's (MDB) Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity – Nasdaq" on June 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "Buy Calls Now to Play Tech Stock's Next Pop – Schaeffers Research" published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in MongoDB (MDB) Stock – Nasdaq" on June 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. MongoDB had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MDB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Overweight” rating.

